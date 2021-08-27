Progress overnight on Washington Fire near Sonora, most evacuation orders lifted

A CalFire helicopter flies over active fire near Stockton Road as firefighters battle the Washington Fire in Sonora, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Firefighters made progress on the Washington Fire between Jamestown and Sonora overnight, achieving 10 percent containment and maintaining the number of acres at 81.

Evacuation orders were lifted as of 9 a.m., except for Stockton Street from the intersection of Stockton Road and Highway 108 to the intersection of Stockton Road and Ponderosa Lane.

The only areas remaining under evacuation warning are those areas that were previously under evacuation order.

Highway 108 is open in both directions.

Golf Links Road will remain closed from Jamestown Road to Highway 108. Southgate Drive will remain closed beyond the Tuolumne Utilities District gate.

Firefighters are continuing to construct and strengthen the fire line and on Friday morning began checking for damaged structures.

About 37,000 customers were without power in the area of the fire, which broke out in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road at about 1:30 p.m.

PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland power has been restored to all but 215 customers in the mountains east of Sonora.

“These customers were de-energized for firefighting safety at the request of Cal Fire,” she said.

Areas not in burn zones along Highway 108 that were under mandatory evacuations Thursday are expected to be repopulated this morning.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.