Human remains found in area of Washington Fire near Sonora, sheriff reports

Human remains were found in the area burned by the Washington Fire near Sonora, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The remains were discovered near Silver Pine Drive, a winding road amid the 100 or so acres of brush and trees that have burned since Friday.

The identity of the remains and the cause of death are under investigation, a sheriff’s Facebook post said.

The fire destroyed at least 14 homes off Highway 49-108 between Jamestown and Sonora. It was 50% contained as of noon Monday, Cal Fire reported.

