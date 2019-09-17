Deadly Isleton crash marks 7th fatal incident in 4 days on Sacramento-area roadways

A 46-year-old Antioch man was killed in a solo-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 160 in Isleton, according to the CHP.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a crash on southbound Highway 160 near Vieira’s Resort, where a green Dodge pickup truck had struck a tree in an embankment on the side of the roadway, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as Philip Raul, 46, of Antioch.

CHP did not say what caused the collision, but the news release urged drivers to travel at safe speeds in the Delta due to the area’s “narrow and winding levee roads.”

The incident marks at least the seventh death resulting from seven separate collisions across the Sacramento area from last Friday through this Monday, according to the CHP and local law enforcement.

An Amtrak Capitol Corridor train collided with a vehicle at a railroad crossing east of Davis, killing the sole occupant of that vehicle, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office and CHP’s Woodland office are investigating the incident, and the victim has not yet been identified.

CHP South Sacramento says two pedestrians were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents over the weekend, with a woman killed Saturday evening on Florin Road east of Highway 99 and a man killed Sunday morning on southbound Highway 99 near Grantline Road. The coroner’s office has identified Christine Wilbur, 34, of Sacramento, as the victim in Saturday’s incident.

A 46-year-old Orangevale man riding a 2017 Ducati motorcycle died Sunday morning near Folsom Lake in El Dorado County, ejected from the vehicle after taking a curve on Salmon Falls Road at a high speed, according to the CHP Placerville office.

A fatal collision occurred Monday afternoon in Folsom, near Empire Oaks Elementary School on East Natoma Street, according to the Folsom Police Department. No other details about that collision have been released.

Another deadly vehicle-into-tree crash, this one involving an RV, happened about 12:20 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 80 near Marysville Boulevard, according to CHP North Sacramento.

