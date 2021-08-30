National

Huge chunks of ash rain down as South Lake Tahoe evacuates Caldor Fire, photos show

A snow blower shoots water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. The resort escaped major damage. Communities are also facing hazardous and unhealthy air quality levels.
A snow blower shoots water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. The resort escaped major damage. Communities are also facing hazardous and unhealthy air quality levels. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The still-growing Caldor Fire has prompted numerous evacuations across much of South Lake Tahoe, California on Monday as smoke and ash blanket communities, fire officials said.

Large chunks of ash are falling and the air quality is dangerous as the fire, which has been burning in the Sierra Nevada since Aug. 14, swells across 177,260 acres.

One Twitter user compared the size of the ash to a lemon in a photo saying she found chunks of coal in her backyard in South Tahoe.

Low overnight humidity and “critical fire conditions” have kept the fire actively burning and contributed to “ember casts” traveling nearly a half mile, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A red flag warning was issued until Sept. 1.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fiery embers are carried in the wind away from the fire and can spread the wildfire further.

Air quality levels around the Caldor Fire have also reached hazardous levels, the National Weather Service reported.

Parts of South Lake Tahoe and Nevada saw air quality levels higher than 500 as of Monday evening, according to AirNow’s Fire and Smoke map. Unhealthy air ranges from 151 to 200 and 301 to 500 means “health warnings of emergency conditions.”

Thick concentrations of hazardous smoke levels in Placerville and parts of South Lake Tahoe may take longer to clear, USFS Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program reported.

And hazy smoke will likely remain over northeast California and western Nevada for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Monday afternoon.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by San Francisco Bay Area FF (@bayareafirefighter)

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Helena Wegner
Helena Wegner
Helena Wegner is a McClatchy National Real-Time Reporter based in Phoenix. She’s a journalism graduate from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has bylines at The Arizona Republic, USA Today, Phoenix Magazine and Phoenix New Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service