Puppy Thomas heals enough to earn his ‘freedom ride.’ Fans are thrilled

"THRILLED."
That is how Bradshaw Animal Shelter's communications officer, Janna Haynes, described staff's reaction as Thomas the puppy was discharged from UC Davis on Thursday after surgery for a head injury.
"He has continued to improve every day, even starting to play with staff," Haynes wrote in an email update on the puppy's condition.
Many community members have fallen in love with Thomas and are following his journey.
Thomas was found on Peck Drive and Harley Way near Florin Road in Sacramento on March 6 with a serious head injury.
The shelter's veterinarian said he the puppy was beaten, Haynes told The Bee on March 8.
"This kind of trauma is consistent with blunt force trauma from a small, heavy object applied directly to his head," Haynes said. "Similar to a small hammer."
The injury required surgery, which was estimated to cost up to $10,000. The shelter's nonprofit T.E.A.M. (Team 4 Animals) set up an online fundraiser March 14 and reached the goal before the end of the day.
Thomas underwent surgery March 15, and veterinary staff members were able to remove all soft tissue and all but one of the bone fragments from his head.
The surgery left him blind in his left eye and he has a lack of coordination on the left side of his body, Haynes reported.
"His long term prognosis is still unknown and is fluid, based on his recovery," Haynes wrote.
T.E.A.M. has posted a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the puppy's abuser. Anyone with information is asked to call 916-875-4311 or message Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Facebook.
"T.E.A.M. funds thousands and thousands of dollars worth of critical medical care for our animals every year," Haynes said. "T.E.A.M is not only committed to getting Thomas the best treatment and care, but to hold responsible those who caused his injury."
