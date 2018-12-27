More than 40 Sacramento restaurants opened since July. Here’s what to know about each

From hotly anticipated big-money projects around the city’s core to humble strip mall haunts, the Sacamento restaurant explosion lost no steam in the second half of 2018. At least 41 restaurants opened within city limits from July through December

The period wasn’t without closures, either. Fixtures in the Sacramento dining scene such as New Canton Restaurant, Muntean’s Sandwiches & Soups and Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana all shut their doors. Bennigan’s couldn’t last at the corner of 10th and K streets, and Cafe Colonial closed before the Blue Lamp’s owners announced their plans to reopen it earlier this month.

These following restaurants with a Sacramento mailing address, including some in Arden Arcade, opened in July 2018 or later. Restaurants with more than one location were only included if opening their first in Sacramento. See this list for all the restaurants that opened in the year’s first six months.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

SACRAMENTO’S NEW RESTAURANTS At least fourty restaurants opened in Sacramento in the second half of 2018. Here’s where they are: Map: Nathaniel Levine • Compiled by Benjy Egel