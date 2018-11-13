What we know about the Camp Fire, its victims and more

The Camp Fire in Butte County has wreaked untold destruction since erupting Thursday — killing 42 people, burning 6,522 homes including nearly all of the foothill town of Paradise, and sending thousands fleeing for their lives.
It’s now the deadliest and most destructive blaze in California history. Here’s everything you need to know.
The fire
Threat of Camp Fire lessens as death toll rises: 42 dead with more victims expected. Forty-two people are dead. Hundreds are missing. Thousands are homeless. As the Camp Fire slowly comes under containment, its devastating toll is starting to emerge. Also, what are the other Top 5 deadliest wildfires in California history? Find out here.
Will rain wipe out Camp Fire, and wind clear the smoke? Weather Service gives outlook. A a number of factors are making it difficult to estimate when the smoke might let up, National Weather Service officials said.
Displaced by Camp Fire, doctors and nurses open makeshift clinic for victims. “My dogs and my husband are alive, and there’s a need for this,” nurse Birgitte Randall said Monday from a makeshift clinic, one of about 22 pop-up shelters that have been created near the fire zone without government or Red Cross assistance.
Nurse torched his truck rescuing people in California fire. Toyota stepped in to help. “We are humbled you’d risk your life and Toyota Tundra to drive people to safety,” Toyota wrote. “Don’t worry about your truck, we’re honored to get you a new one!”
‘Hell was knocking on our door’: Paradise is lost, but it’s happened before. All five members of the town council lost their houses. Two of the three grocery stores in town burned to the ground. Cars were flipped over and twisted by the heat
5 things to know about Paradise, the town leveled by the Camp Fire. Before last week’s tragic events, the Butte County community of Paradise, six miles east of Chico city limits, was a fairly quiet place. It had just under 27,000 residents as of the 2010 census.
California wildfires start in the woods. Why do cities keep burning? A recent Villanova University study found there are about 7 million homes in fire-prone areas in the West, more than 10 times the 600,000 or so that were present in 1940.
California wildfires: What fires are burning now and where are they? The Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which also erupted Thursday, has killed two people and burned 435 homes as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire has displaced thousands of people, including numerous celebrities living in the Malibu area — some of whom also lost their homes.
The smoke
Heavy smoke from the fast-spreading fire blew throughout much of Northern California, first hitting the Sacramento area hard Saturday.
Sac State closes campus, UC Davis cancels classes over health risk from Camp Fire smoke. “We will continue to monitor air quality conditions and send information as it becomes available,” said Robert Nelsen, president of Sac State.
Sacramento to give residents masks due to poor air quality. The masks distributed at city fire stations are approved by the EPA, carry an N-95 classification and are designed to protect the lungs from small particles found in wildfire smoke, unlike paper dust masks sold at hardware stores.
Where’s your package? Amazon closes Sacramento center due to Camp Fire smoke. Hundreds of Amazon employees were sent home Saturday from a fulfillment center near the Sacramento International Airport because of poor air quality.
What the Camp Fire, other California wildfires look like from space. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a post to Twitter on Friday that hot spots and smoke plumes from the fire could be seen from space.
How to help
How you can help victims of the Camp Fire. Some ways you can best support evacuees.
Generous but useless donations flood wildfire evacuation centers. Here’s what to send. Evacuation centers aiding Camp Fire evacuees say they’re overwhelmed by donations of clothes and other supplies, but could really use cash and gift cards.
Firefighting basics
Did a campfire ignite the Camp Fire? How wildfires get their names. The devastating Carr Fire in July may have been sparked by a flat tire, but that’s not how the wildfire got its name. And the Camp Fire now blazing through Butte County didn’t start in a campfire pit.
What does it really mean when a wildfire has been ‘contained’ or ‘controlled’? If a wildfire has been 100 percent contained, does that mean it’s out? What about controlled? And what do those containment percentages in daily fire updates mean, anyway?
