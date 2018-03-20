How many fatal police shootings have occurred in Sacramento County since 2016?

Before the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark on Sunday night in Sacramento, at least 15 people died in confrontations with law enforcement from various Sacramento County agencies the past two years. Some were armed with guns, some had knives and three were unarmed.

Wallace Jory, 56, was shot Nov. 2, 2017 by a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy in the 5300 block of President Avenue in North Highlands. The Sheriff's department said Jory was armed with a pitchfork and charged at deputies, ignoring commands to drop the weapon. Jory had posted a suicidal message on Facebook the night before his death and his wife told The Bee he had mental health issues.

Eric Dwan Arnold, 41, was killed in a shootout with Sacramento police on Sept. 7, 2017. Arnold was the suspect in the killings of a woman and her developmentally-disabled daughter. Police said officers were following Arnold's pickup truck when he pulled over and exited the vehicle already firing his weapon. Officers returned fire, killing Arnold. Two officers were injured in the exchange.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, was killed in the Aug. 30, 2017 gun battle with police that left Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French dead and two California Highway Patrol Officers injured. Pursuing a stolen car case, the CHP officers had knocked on the door of a room in the Ramada hotel at Auburn Boulevard and Watt Avenue. Law enforcement said Littlecloud fired through the door, injuring the officers, and attempted to escape through the back balcony of the room, where Sheriff's deputies were waiting. He fired at them, striking French, and attempted to escape in a car. Littlecloud was wounded by the pursuing officers, police said, and died at a local hospital.

Nolan Cornett, 24, was shot by a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy and an officer from the Fulton-El Camino Park District Police on July 19, 2017 in Fair Oaks. Cornett's mother told police that he had a gun and was threatening to kill her. While she hid from him, the officers encountered Cornett in the street, where he pointed a handgun at them, police said. Both officers fired at Cornett. Police said two independent witnesses saw Cornett fire at the officers.

Mikel Laney McIntyre, 32, was shot by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies on May 8, 2017 during a confrontation involving rocks. The Sheriff's Department said officers were responding to reports of McIntyre assaulting a woman at a retail area near Zinfandel Drive and Highway 50. The woman in question was his mother, who has disputed the Sheriff's account. McIntyre allegedly fled from the responding deputies to a landscaped area filled with river rocks, where the Sheriff's Department said he fought with an deputy and hit the deputy in the head with a rock. The deputy fired his weapon, but missed McIntyre, who then fled to another rocky area. The Sheriff's Department said he was throwing rocks at deputies and a K-9 dog when they opened fire on him.

Logan Ron Augustine, 17, was shot at by a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy on Thanksgiving in 2016 in a Carmichael 7-Eleven near Marconi and Walnut Avenues. The Sheriff's Department believes Augustine called the police himself, telling them to send a "really big cop." When deputies arrived, he had a knife and told them he had a gun. He began repeatedly stab himself in the neck and became more agitated. A deputy fired a single shot that struck Augustine, but the coroner was unable to determine whether the teen died from the self-inflicted stab wounds or the gunshot.

Jason King, 38, was shot by two California Highway Patrol officers on Oct. 28, 2016 at the intersection of Date Avenue and Tyler Street in Foothill Farms. A CHP officer spotted King walking along the road with a gun in his hand, which he then put in his waistband. The CHP said King pulled the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers when they ordered him to get on the ground. The officers were not injured.

Jesse Attaway, 41, was shot by two Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies early in the morning on Sept. 23, 2016 in Fair Oaks. Deputies were searching for a burglary suspect when they encountered Attaway on Mohawk Way. The Sheriff's Department said Attaway ignored commands to put his hands up and pointed an object towards the deputies, who opened fire. No weapon was found at the scene.

Chad Irwin, 40, was shot by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies outside of his house in the 6100 block of Brahms Court in Citrus Heights on Aug. 18, 2016. The deputies were responding to a call from Irwin's wife, who said she'd been arguing with Irwin before he took off and she was concerned about him. The deputies were waiting outside of his home when he returned. They said he was carrying a knife and moved towards them while challenging them to a fight. When he didn't drop the knife, they shot him.

Michael McClurg, 56, was shot by Citrus Heights police on Aug. 8, 2016. Officers were responding to reports of an armed man behaving oddly on Grenola Way. When they contacted McClurg, they said he brandished the weapon at them and at least one officer fired at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph Mann, 50, was shot on Del Paso Boulevard on July 11, 2016 in a case that became a flashpoint for police reforms in Sacramento. Police responded to reports of a man with a knife behaving erratically near an apartment complex. Officers first tried to hit Mann with their car before they left the car and fired 18 shots, 14 of which struck him. His family later said he was mentally ill and sued the city over the incident.

Sergey Makarenko, 17, was shot by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in Carmichael on June 18, 2016 after a car chase. The Sheriff's Department said Makarenko was spotted driving erratically near El Camino and Walnut avenues and led deputies on a short chase that ended on dead-end Horton Lane. Deputies said they were ordering Makarenko out of the vehicle when he reversed towards them. A deputy fired, killing him. No weapons were found in the car.

Jaime Ide, 35, was shot after a standoff with Citrus Heights police on May 19, 2016 in the 6000 block of Birdcage Street. Officers had found a bloodied, seriously injured woman at the scene earlier in the evening and suspected Ide of causing the woman's injuries. Police said he barricaded himself in his home while they attempted to contact him. When he suddenly left the apartment, they said he threatened an officer with a knife while they stood in a narrow corridor. The officer shot and killed him.

Dazion Flenaugh, 40, was shot by Sacramento police on April 8, 2016 after a chase. His case was one of two that prompted the city to review how police handle encounters with mentally ill suspects and suspects wielding knives. He was first contacted after police received reports of someone peering into homes and jumping fences in the Parkway neighborhood. He was placed in the back of a patrol car, but was not handcuffed. He ended up breaking away when the door was opened and ran, jumping fences and breaking into homes, where he acquired a pickax and then kitchen knives, police said. He was hiding near a car when he was confronted and officers fired when he didn't drop the knives, police said.

Justin Prescott, 30, was shot by a Sacramento County Sheriff's sergeant, assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, on Feb. 2, 2016. Prescott had been confronted by security guards at the Walmart on Folsom Boulevard after they spotted him shoplifting, the Sheriff's Department said. He pulled a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill himself. When Rancho Cordova officers arrived, they attempted to Taser him but it didn't work, and Prescott did not drop the weapon. Eventually an officer feared for his life and shot Prescott, the department said.